Assam: 4 Arrested After Pregnant Teen Reports Sexual Assault in Chabua

In a harrowing turn of events, a teenage girl in the Chabua police area has become the victim of a horrifying assault by a group of individuals.
The disturbing revelation came to light when the teenager, seven months pregnant, drew attention from locals due to her physical transformation and lack of parental presence.
Subsequently, with the aid of the public, the victim lodged an FIR at the Chabua police station. Swift action ensued with the arrest of four individuals by the Chabua police, while another managed to flee.
The authorities have filed a case under 81/24 US 376(D) IPC and RW SEC 6 of the POCSO act at the Chabua police station, launching a thorough investigation.
Those apprehended include Kailash Tanti (55), Bicky Tanti (20), and Manjit Hasdar (18), while Ameer Barai remains at large.
Additionally, a juvenile linked to the incident has been taken into custody and placed in a children's home in Jorhat.