Human Trafficking Crisis in Tinsukia’s Tea Gardens: A Deepening Emergency

Alarming Discoveries

Reports indicate that these brokers engage in heinous acts, including forgery to facilitate the trafficking of minors. They falsify the ages of teenagers to obtain Aadhaar cards, enabling illegal transactions to proceed under the guise of legitimacy. Consequently, nearly fifty children and adolescents are now trapped in Arunachal Pradesh, far from their homes, further complicating their plight.

The need for immediate intervention has become urgent. The NGO Oju Welfare Committee, based in Arunachal Pradesh, is advocating for the safe return of these vulnerable individuals. They have reached out to local leaders, including Bobby Bora, president of the Doomdooma Mahila Samaj, emphasizing the critical need to repatriate these affected children, adolescent girls, and elderly individuals back to Assam.