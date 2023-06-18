Assam: 8 Medical Workers Stranded Along Brahmaputra In Dibrugarh

A team of medical workers have been left stranded along the banks of the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Dibrugarh, reports emerged on Sunday.
As per initial reports, the team of medical workers was stranded after they lost their way. They have been stranded since yesterday, added sources.
Sources informed that the team was returning after discharging their duties of providing healthcare when they lost their way.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that as many as eight people are in the team including doctors and paramedical workers.
Moreover, there are several women ASHA workers along with the team, reports further claimed. Sources further informed that a team constituted by the district administration will head to the spot and initiate rescue operations.
Further details are awated.