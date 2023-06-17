Indian Army Rescues 3,500 Tourists Stranded Due to Landslides in Sikkim

A total of 3,500 tourists were stranded due to landslides caused by heavy torrential rains across Sikkim on Friday.
Troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army and personnel of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) swung into action and worked overnight in heavy rains and inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate rescue of the tourists.
The tourists were extended help to cross over the river and were provided with hot meals and medical support.
Over 2000 tourists have been rescued till 3 pm on Saturday. Meanwhile, efforts are also underway to restore road connectivity, while the evacuation of tourists would continue. Tents and medical aid posts have been set up. The tourists will be provided with all assistance until the route is cleared for their further journey.
Indian Army, while guarding the border in Super High-Altitude areas of the Himalayas, remains proactive in providing assistance to tourists and local population.