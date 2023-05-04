Assam: Amritpal Singh’s Wife Arrives at Dibrugarh Jail

The wife of Waris Punjab de Chief Amritpal Singh, Kirandeep Kaur, on Thursday afternoon arrived in Assam’s Dibrugarh to meet him who is currently lodged at the central jail in the district.
Kirandeep Kaur arrived at Dibrugarh Central jail to check on her husband who is currently lodged there. Kaur was accompanied by Neeru Kalsi and Simarjeet who came to meet their husband and father pro-Khalistani leader Daljit Singh Kalsi who is also lodged there.
They met the inmates after the prison authorities granted them permission.
Earlier on April 27, Amritpal Singh delivered a special letter to his lawyer inside the Dibrugarh Central Jail, outlining the formation of a special committee.
The committee, consisting of lawyers, would be responsible for conducting the upcoming judicial process, with no other group permitted to claim responsibility. Earlier on the day, a 12-member group, including family members of jailed Waris Punjab De activists, SGPC representatives, and lawyers, visited the detainees in jail.
The SGPC executive member Advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka led the group and plans to challenge the arrests of Amritpal Singh and his associates under the National Security Act (NSA) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The SGPC had also facilitated travel arrangements and accommodations for the families of the detainees who lack resources. One family member from each of the NSA detainees will return to Punjab on Friday.
Further, in the letter Amritpal wrote that he is in 'chardi kala' (high spirits) in prison.
Singh handed over the letter written in Gurmukhi to Siyalka inside the prison, in which he said, "With the blessing of the Almighty, I am in 'chardi kala' here."
Referring to the cases registered against members of his outfit, Amritpal Singh accused the Punjab government of unleashing excesses and registering "several fake cases" against Sikhs.