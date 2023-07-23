Assam: Arrested Extortionist Attacks Cops During Escape Bid, Shot in Leg

An arrested extortionist in Upper Assam’s Moran sustained bullet injuries after trying to escape the police custody on Sunday.
The incident was reported at Khowang locality under Moran circle in Dibrugarh district of Assam.
The injured extortionist was identified as Hem Chetia.
It is learnt that the said extortionist has been involved in demanding extortion money in the name of banned organization ULFA [irrespective of genuine or fake] in Upper Assam, of late.
Informing about the development, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh took to Twitter saying, “Police has apprehended some persons while collecting such money. One of them has been injured today in shoot out while trying to flee by attacking police personnel. It may please be informed that collection of money in the name of ULFA [irrespective of genuine or fake] attracts the provision of Sections 17,21,24,26,39 & 40 of the UAP Act since ULFA is a banned terrorist organisation. These provisions are for collection of funds, using proceeds of terrorism etc and may lead to forfeiture of property of the persons involved in collection of funds for ULFA [irrespective of claims of genuine or fake] Concerned District Police and Security forces have been directed to take firm action against any person involved in making extortion demands and/or collection of such demanded money.”
The top cop also stated that Assam Police would not let the economic development of the state be held hostage by such persons and take ruthless action per law.
“People are advised not to be part of such collection of extortion/demanded money,” the DGP urged the citizens of the state.
Earlier on Saturday, ULFA-I in a press statement said that unidentified miscreants demanding money in the name of the outfit must be identified by the public and punished severely because they do not belong to the outfit and are misleading the people.
The ULFA-I media department member self-styled Captain Rumel Axom (undersigned) said, "ULFA-I wants to clarify through this release that confessions made by a vicious circle who are accused of demanding huge sums of money from various organisations, traders, and contractors in Kakopathar by using the name of the ULFA-I and who have also recently been arrested by the police, do not belong to the outfit."
"Therefore, I implore the people of Assam to identify the individual who collects money in the name of the organization, without giving in to such false accusations and to administer severe punishment in the people's court,” the press release reads further.