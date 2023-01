In a heart-wrenching incident, the corpse of a new-born baby was retrieved from the banks of River Brahmaputra in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Tuesday.

The body was recovered from Tinkunia area in Dibrugarh.

Locals first spotted the body after which they informed authorities.

It is suspected that the body had travelled through the river stream and landed at the river banks at Tinkunia.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is on.