Arunachal Man Held For Filicide

In a heinous incident, a man was arrested for allegedly killing his two-year-old son in Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident was reported from Jung Kharsa area late Sunday.

The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar, runs a grocery shop near the Tri-junction on Brigade Road.

According to information, Kumar had gone absconding after committing the crime and authorities alerted all check gates.

Kumar was apprehended from an under construction house where he had been hiding from the cops.

The tip-off was given by Kharsa village chairperson Yeshi Phunstok, who came to know about the incident through various news reports.

Further probe is on.