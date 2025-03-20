Assam CM's Four-Day Visit to Dibrugarh: Key Meetings and Inspections Scheduled

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will embark on a four-day visit to Dibrugarh district, beginning March 20, 2025. His itinerary includes multiple review meetings, public interactions, and site inspections.

The Chief Minister will arrive at Dibrugarh Airport from Guwahati at 2:00 PM on March 20. He will then head to the Assam Sachivalaya, CM’s Secretariat in Maijan, where he has scheduled appointments with 20 individuals from Tinsukia and Dhemaji at 3:30 PM. This will be followed by a Cabinet meeting at 4:00 PM and a review meeting with officials related to Dibrugarh LAC at 7:00 PM.

On March 21, CM Sarma will begin his day with a review meeting on Dibrugarh’s artificial flood situation at 10:30 AM, followed by a discussion on Demow LAC at 11:30 AM. In the afternoon, he has scheduled appointments with 20 individuals from Charaideo, Sivasagar, and Lakhimpur at 3:00 PM. A review meeting on Tinsukia LAC will take place at 3:30 PM, followed by an evening meeting with representatives of the Moran Janagosthi Organisation at 7:00 PM.

His engagements on March 22 include review meetings with officials related to Dhemaji LAC at 10:30 AM and Dhakuakhana LAC at 1:30 PM. Later in the evening, he will meet representatives of the Matak Janagosthi Organisation at 7:00 PM and hold appointments with 20 individuals from Dibrugarh at 8:00 PM.

On March 23, CM Sarma will visit the proposed Assembly Building and MLA Hostel site in Dibrugarh at 10:00 AM. After the inspection, he will proceed to Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), Lepetkata, arriving at 11:00 AM. Concluding his visit, he will depart from Dibrugarh Airport for Guwahati at 2:30 PM.

The visit is expected to focus on key developmental issues, infrastructure projects, and public concerns across multiple districts.

