Bihar Diwas in Assam? ULFA(I), Opposition Say ‘Not Welcome’

A political storm has erupted in Assam over the proposed celebration of ‘Bihar Diwas’ in Tinsukia district, with strong opposition from insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA(I)] and regional political parties.

The event, allegedly spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and scheduled for March 22, has been met with warnings of dire consequences from ULFA (I) and fierce criticism from the opposition.

The Paresh Baruah-led ULFA faction has issued a strongly worded statement condemning the event, calling it “an attack on the culture, heritage, and pride of the indigenous people.” The outfit has warned that it will not tolerate such celebrations in Assam and has demanded an immediate cancellation.

Political tensions escalated further when Raijor Dal, a vocal opposition party, accused the BJP of using the event as a tool for electoral gains. Party chief and MLA Akhil Gogoi questioned the necessity of observing Bihar Diwas in Assam, asserting that Assam Diwas is not celebrated in Bihar.

“There is no logical reason for Assam to celebrate Bihar Diwas when Bihar does not celebrate Assam Diwas. The BJP is using this for political mileage, and we demand an immediate halt to such practices,” Akhil Gogoi asserted.

“This is nothing but vote-bank politics. The BJP is orchestrating this to appease the Hindi-speaking electorate,” Gogoi alleged. He further linked the event to the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, recalling the deaths of five protestors in Assam and accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of undermining Assamese sentiments.

BJP Defends Cultural Exchange Initiative

Amid the controversy, Assam Pradesh BJP President Dilip Saikia defended the initiative, stating that the celebration was part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Sneha Milan Utsav’—a nationwide effort to promote inter-state cultural harmony. According to Saikia, various states, including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Mizoram, and Nagaland, have hosted Assam Divas in the past, just as Assam has celebrated the foundation days of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Sikkim.

However, following intense backlash, Saikia announced the cancellation of the Tinsukia event, while reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to strengthening national unity through such celebrations. “Just as Assam Diwas is observed in other states with respect and admiration, Bihar Diwas should be viewed through a similar lens rather than through a political prism,” he stated.

Highlighting Bihar’s historical and cultural significance, Saikia referenced the spiritual heritage of Bodh Gaya, Bhagwan Mahavir, Gautam Buddha, and the prestigious Nalanda University, underscoring Assam’s deep-rooted historical ties with Bihar.

CM Sarma Slams Opponents, Defends Event

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also lashed out at those opposing the celebration, accusing them of fostering a regressive mindset that discourages industrial growth and investment in Assam. He asserted that Assam Diwas is celebrated across multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and Gujarat, with the presence of state governors.

“If Assam Diwas can be observed at Bihar Raj Bhavan, why can’t Bihar Diwas be celebrated in Assam? Such cultural exchanges only strengthen mutual understanding,” Sarma argued.

The Chief Minister dismissed concerns that Assam Diwas is not observed in districts like Tinsukia, maintaining that its recognition at a national level justifies reciprocal celebrations. “If Assam sends a message that it is against Biharis, Marwaris, Gujaratis, Tamils—how will our youth find opportunities outside?” he asked, stressing that such disputes deter economic progress.

The controversy has reignited a larger debate on the significance of preserving Assam’s cultural heritage versus fostering inter-state unity through such events. While the BJP maintains its stance on cultural integration, the opposition warns of deepening social and political discord.

With the upcoming Assembly elections looming, this issue is expected to further polarize political discourse in Assam, setting the stage for an intense battle over regional identity and governance.