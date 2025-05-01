Assam: Local Fear Grows as Oil and Gas Leak Uncontrolled at Oil India Limited’s Well 309

An alarming incident has unfolded at the Oil India Limited (OIL) field in the Makum area of Assam’s Tinsukia district, where continuous leakage of crude oil and natural gas has been reported from well number 309, located between Nagajan and Tamulikhat villages.

This incident follows a similar event that occurred at the same oil field just days earlier, leaving local residents in a state of anxiety and fear.

Firefighting teams from the divisional unit of Oil India Limited, along with OIL officials and workers, promptly rushed to the site following the leak. However, despite their efforts, the authorities have so far failed to contain the continuous outflow of crude oil and natural gas, especially from the core section of the well.

Local communities are on edge as the situation continues to escalate. The incident highlights concerns regarding safety and the ability of the oil company to manage such emergencies effectively. The cause of the leak remains under investigation as OIL officials work to control the situation.

