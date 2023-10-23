Assam: Cops Arrest Four Suspects In Duliajan Oil Pilfirage Case

According to the OIL, an "X-Mas Tree" flow control valve assembly installed at NHK-67 was vandalised by the miscreants with the aim of pilfering oil. As a result of the vandalism, fluid like substances most of which was water, spilled out uncontrollably from the slit cut by the miscreants.

The four suspects have been identified as Mithu Nayak, Sanjeev Munda, Sanjeet Munda, and Saiful Ali.