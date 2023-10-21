OIL Claims Miscreants Slit Valve Leading To Uncontrolled Fluid Spill

A major oil spillage was reported at oil shaft numbered NHK-67 under Oil India Limited (OIL) in Assam's Duliajan on Friday, the oil company informed, stating that the involvement of miscreants led to it.
In an official communique from OIL, the company said that an "X-Mas Tree" flow control valve assembly installed at NHK-67 was vandalised by miscreants with the aim of pilfering oil.
As a result of the vandalism, fluid like substances most of which was water, spilled out uncontrollably from the slit cut by the miscreants, OIL mentioned.
The communique stated that the incident had taken place on October 19, that is, on Thursday at around 9:30 pm at Gazal Basti near Duliajan. The district administration was informed about the leakage by the company who also filed a complaint at the local police station regarding the matter, it added.
It may be noted that the oil shaft which comes under the Bordubi oilfields, has been inoperative since 2016. Meanwhile, the crisis management department is actively monitoring the situation and has kept several personnel of OIL's fire-fighting department stationed at a safe distance from the site of the oil spillage, the communique further stated.
Moreover, workers of OIL are on hand and trying and stop the fluid gushing out of the slit. An on-site task force has been set up by OIL which is monitoring the situation on the ground and communicating with the authorities on controlling the fluid gush and trying to mend the damaged area.