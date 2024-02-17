BREAKING: Amritpal Singh's Communication Network Inside Dibrugarh Jail Busted

In a significant breakthrough, the Assam Police uncovered a major communication network operating from inside Dibrugarh Jail, allegedly run by terrorist Amritpal Singh.
Amritpal Singh, a prominent pro-Khalistan leader, who was arrested in April 2023, has been accused of orchestrating unauthorized activities and maintaining contact with external elements.
Indian intelligence sources suggest Amritpal Singh's ties to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and his involvement in arming a private militia known as Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF). Despite his incarceration, Singh is believed to have continued his activities, prompting a coordinated effort by state and central authorities to crack down on his network.
Further, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh revealed that additional surveillance measures were implemented following suspicions of illicit operations within the jail premises. Subsequent searches led to the discovery of various unauthorized devices, including smartphones, keypad phones, spy-cam pens, and more.
Amritpal Singh Sandhu, born January 17, 1993, is known for his radical pro-Khalistan stance and self-styled Sikh preaching. His return to Punjab in September 2022 marked the beginning of a controversial leadership role in the "Heirs of Punjab" movement, advocating for a sovereign Sikh state called Khalistan.
The discovery of this communication network inside the Dibrugarh Jail underscores the challenges authorities face in combating terrorism and maintaining security within correctional facilities. Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the network and the source of its support, with stringent measures being taken to prevent any recurrence of such activities.