Assam DGP Talks Up HSLC Paper Leak, Says CID Making Headway

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Thursday said that the investigation into the HSLC question paper leak incident is moving at a face pace.

Assam DGP GP Singh, who arrived in Dibrugarh to take stock of the ongoing probe into the high-profile case pertaining to the General Science question paper leak in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations in the state which led to the Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) calling off and rescheduling the particular paper.

Addressing reporters there, GP Singh said, “The CID is actively pursuing all leads in the HSLC paper leak case. Our investigation is progressing rapidly. We are all working together as a team to find out the people behind it.”

He said, “Investigations into the HSLC paper leak case are underway in every district Assam. The CID is probing the matter based on the facts they uncovered while interrogating those detained yesterday in connection with the matter.”

Meanwhile, the probing team is working with WhatsApp authorities to find out the source of the question paper leak, informed DGP GP Singh.

He said, “The leaked question paper was rapidly distributed over WhatsApp. We are collaborating with the authorities of the messaging app to find out the source of the paper leak and have written to WhatsApp in this regard.”

GP Singh further went on to reveal about monetary transactions involved in the case. “We have information about transactions amounting to Rs 3,000 involved in the paper leak incident. We suspect that there are several points of origin of the question paper leak,” he said.

The Assam DGP added, “Monetary transactions also took place over mobile applications. So far, we have arrested 25 people out of which 13 are minors.”

Commenting on the matter, Assam education minister Ranoj Pagu had earlier said that it was unfortunate that teachers were involved in leaking the question paper.