SEBA Issues Strict Guidelines For All Remaining Days of HSLC Examination

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) on Wednesday has issued strict guidelines for all the examination centres of HSLC examination 2023.

In a notification, SEBA has directed all the inspector of schools to nominate an officer of education department or a senior teacher for each police station/police outpost who will be present at the time of receiving the question paper packets kept in the police station/out post by the centre-in-charge of the examination centre.

“The nominated officer/senior teacher should not be involved in other duties relating to the conduct of the examination. It must be ensured by both the centre-in-charge and the nominated officer/teacher that the number of question paper packets available at the police station/outpost tally with the number of packets sent from SEBA office, the detail of which is with the centre-in-charge itself. Moreover, it has to be ensured that the seals of every question paper packets are intact,” reads the notification.

The board has also asked the inspector of schools for proper frisking of candidates.

“Centre-in-charge must appoint staff to assist the police personnel deployed in the centre for the frisking of the candidates as was done in the previous examination,” SEBA stated in the notification.

Apart from this, the notification also mentioned that the centre-in-charge will have to appoint at least two invigilators in each room of the examination centres. In cases where there are more candidates, more invigilators must be appointed as per requirement.

“The invigilators will remain vigilant throughout the examination rooms so that the candidates do not engage in any kind of malpractice and actions should be taken against those involved in any kind of malpractice by the invigilators,” reads the guideline.

Further, board has strictly directed the assistance of the police personnel deployed in the centre to be taken to restrict all kinds of interference from external sources as and when necessary.