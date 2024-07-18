Assam: Dibrugarh Gymkhana Manager Found Hanging; Family Cries Foul Play

Tensions erupted in Dibrugarh after the manager of the Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday night.
The deceased, identified as Bhim Razzaq, was discovered hanging inside the gymkhana premises, sparking immediate suspicion and unrest.
Razzaq’s family has dismissed any notion of suicide, alleging foul play in his death. According to his brother, Razzaq had been facing harassment over a financial dispute involving a club member, and the family believes this may be linked to his untimely death.
The discovery of Razzaq's body drew a large crowd to the scene and police had to intervene to restore order.
An investigation into the incident has been launched to determine the exact cause of death and any potential involvement of foul play.