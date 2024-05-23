Assam: Fast Food Joint In Tingkhong Gutted In Fire

A major inferno that broke out at a fast food joint in Assam's Tingkhong on Thursday, caused damages to two nearby businesses, reports from the scene claimed.
As per the reports, a fire broke out suspectedly from an electrical short-circuit at a fast food joint named 'Payel' which is located at Rajgarh village coming under the Tingkhong tehsil in Assam's Dibrugarh.
The blazing inferno gutted the fast food outlet and also spread to two adjacent businesses causing considerable damages, initial reports stated.
While the exact cause of the fire was not immediately established, locals believed that a short-circuit led to the incident.
Soon after the fire broke out, the locals called in the emergency services and along with their help, the flames were quickly brought under control.
Damages caused by the fire is expected to have risen to several lakhs. A proper figure is likely to emerge after a preliminary probe into the matter.