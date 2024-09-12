Assam: Grenades Recovered In Dibrugarh; DGP Says Violence Plot Thwarted

In a coordinated effort, the Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) successfully recovered two grenades in Dibrugarh on Thursday morning.
Assam Director General of Police GP (DGP) Singh confirmed that the seizure thwarted a planned act of violence in Upper Assam.
Singh announced the development on X, stating, "Plan of violence stymied in Upper Assam. Two grenades recovered in Dibrugarh."
Acting on reliable intelligence, a joint team led by the Additional SP (HQ) and personnel from the 171st Battalion of the CRPF conducted a search operation around 2:00 AM near Jyotioni Gaon, Khatkhati, within the jurisdiction of Moran Police Station. The operation led to the discovery of the grenades, which were found concealed beneath a large Pipal tree.
The grenades were seized in the presence of witnesses, and the necessary legal procedures are underway.