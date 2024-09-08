Jorhat Police Apprehends Man for Planting Bombs in Guwahati

The Jorhat police has apprehended a youth for allegedly planting bombs in Guwahati on Independence Day, sources said on Sunday.
The youth identified as Manab Kalita had planted bombs in Guwahati on the directions of the banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), sources added.
Kalita was reportedly nabbed from Kaki in Hojai district. During interrogation by the police, Kalita confessed about planting bombs in Guwahati.
The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details regarding his involvement with ULFA and the bombing incidents.
Jorhat SP, Shwetank Mishra said that Manab Kalita has been handed over to the Guwahati Police for arrest in connection to the case.
He said , "The Jorhat Police apprehended Manab Kalita from Kaki area in Hojai district. He is responsible for planting the IED in Guwahati. Jorhat Police are now handing him over to Guwahati Police for arrest in connection with their case."