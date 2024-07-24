Assam Guv Praises Grassroots Educational Initiative at 'Anwekhan' Workshop

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the closing ceremony of the educational workshop 'Anwekhan' at the Rajgarh Tea Estate playground in Dibrugarh district. The event was organised by 'GROWTH from GRASSROOTS' and supported by state cabinet minister Bimal Borah.
Governor Kataria praised Borah for his initiative to encourage students, stressing the importance of grassroots-level development. "If you want development, then it will start from the grassroots. You should do such work, which will be remembered by everyone. Every MLA should do such work that will be helpful for future generations."
Addressing the students, Kataria encouraged them to dream big and work diligently to achieve their goals. He stressed the power of the people to contribute to the greater good of humanity.
"Those who take on challenges and go forward with positive direction will win in every sphere of their lives. Grassroots-level thinking will take you forward. Inspect yourself, find yourself and do good work for the country and society," he added.
The workshop, held from July 12 to 23, 2024, across the Tingkhong Legislative Assembly constituency and Charaideo district, saw the participation of around 3,000 students from seven centres in the constituency. The event was organised under the patronage of state cabinet minister Bimal Borah and supported by the MLA's Educational Advisory Committee.
Rishikesh Goswami, Secretary of the Assam Children's Literature Trust, attended the programme as the keynote speaker. MLA Bimal Borah expressed his satisfaction with the enthusiasm and interest shown by the students in the workshop, which focused on educational and skill development exploration.