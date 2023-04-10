Assam: Major Road Mishap Claims Lives Of 3 Women In Dibrugarh

At least two women were killed on the spot, while another died while undergoing treatment at a hospital after they were hit by a speeding vehicle in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Monday.

According to initial reports, the accident took place at Dikom village in the Panitola Tehsil of Assam’s Dibrugarh district today. Witnesses said that a speeding Maruti Swift car hit the group of women killing two on the spot.

As per information received, apart from the two women who died on the spot, another died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. In addition, another woman who was hit by the car, is still undergoing treatment.

The victims were identified as Mina Bediya, Rita Bediya and Sunita Bhatta, all daily wage workers. The incident took place on the Nahartoli bypass and soon after, enraged locals took out a protest.

The locals burnt tires and blocked the road connecting to Dikom in protest of the major road mishap, demanding justice for the deceased.

An investigation is yet to be initiated in connection with the matter and further information is awaited.

Earlier today, at least 10 people sustained injuries as a speeding dumper rammed into a passenger vehicle from behind. The incident took place at Lonpuria village on the state highway number 32 near Borhola village in the Golaghat district of Assam.

The speeding dumper bearing registration numbers AS 05 AC 2646 hit a Tata Magic having numbers AS 05 C 2181 from behind that was carrying passengers. As a result, the passenger vehicle was thrown off the road and on to a nearby open field.

As many as 10 passengers were travelling in the Magic at the time of the accident, all of whom were injured as a result. Out of them, two passengers sustained grave injuries were reportedly in a serious condition.

Those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by the nearby people. On the other hand, the driver and co-pilot of the dumper that caused the accident, managed to flee from the scene.

Local police from the Ghiladhari Police Station reached the spot after being informed of the accident. They launched an investigation into the matter and also seized the dumper that had caused the accident.

It may be noted that around 50 to 60 dumpers speed through the road connecting Ukha Goronga and Borhola on a daily basis. Of them, several drivers flout road rules and drive recklessly, the brunt which is borne by the locals of the region.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, the driver of the passenger vehicle, who survived with minor injuries said, “I was coming from Golaghat and was headed to Borhola when the speeding dumper came from behind and hit my vehicle. I did not catch a whiff and was flung off the road.”

“At the time of the accident there were around 10 people in my vehicle. Those sitting behind were the most affected. Some fractured an arm while some also sustained head injuries,” the driver added.