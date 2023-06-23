Assam Man Attacks Wife With Machete; Claims She Tried To Sell Off Their Child

A man was arrested for brutally attacking his wife with a machete, inflicting serious injuries to her after the latter allegedly tried to sell off their child. The incident took place in broad daylight at Moran town in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.
The accused husband, identified as Babul Chetry, allegedly attacked his wife in the middle of the road, hacking her with a machete multiple times.
People in the vicinity quickly informed local police who reached the scene soon after and apprehended the accused.
The injured woman has been identified as Nibha Chetry. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of locals.
While the people familiar to them said that the escalation was due to a family dispute, the accused however claimed that he attacked his wife in a fit of rage as she tried to sell off their only son.
An investigation has been launched into the case, police said, adding that a case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused.
Earlier this month, a man reportedly chopped off his daughter-in-law’s hands with a machete in Assam’s Tinsukia. According to reports, the locals, after hearing the hue and cry, reached the spot and immediately rushed the victim to Tinsukia Civil Hospital in critical condition. She was later referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for advanced treatment.
One of the locals who gathered at the spot soon after the incident said that he received a call from the victim's husband saying that his father attacked his wife with a machete. After receiving the information, he rushed to the spot.
After committing the crime, the accused, identified as Harinder Prasad, surrendered before Tinsukia Police and handed over the weapon used in the attack. He has been arrested and booked under attempt to murder charges.