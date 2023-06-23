Assam: Man Dies After Being Swept Away In Flood Water Near Minister's Home

Amid deteriorating flood situation in Assam, a person lost his life after being swept away flood water in Assam’s Nalbari district on Thursday night.
The deceased has been identified as Nikhilesh Malla Bujorbaruah.
The incident was reported from Sanekuchi village in Borbhag Tehsil where the man went reportedly went missing after being swept away by strong currents triggered by heavy rain in the area.
Nikhilesh was on his way back home from a market, sources informed, adding that his lifeless body was discovered on Friday morning.
Notably, the incident took place near the residence of Assam Cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.
The flood situation in the state is not showing any signs of improvement as over 4.9 lakh people are still suffering in the deluge across 22 districts.
According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person was killed in Tamulpur district also.
At present, around 4,95,799 persons are affected due to flood in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur districts, it said.
Bajali is the worst-hit district with 2,60,385 people affected, followed by Nalbari with 77,702 people, Barpeta with nearly 65,221 persons, Lakhimpur 25,613, Baksa 24,023 and Tamulpur 19,208 people.
Till Wednesday, around 1.19 lakh people were affected in 20 districts.
Currently, Brahmaputra (Dhubri; Neamatighat) and its tributaries namely Beki (Road Bridge), Manas (Nh Road Crossing), Pagladiya (Nt Road Crossing), Puthimari (Nh Road Crossing), are flowing above danger level.
At present, 1,366 villages are under water and 14,091.90 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, the ASDMA said.
The authorities are running 162 relief camps and distribution centres in 11 districts where 14,035 people are taking shelter.
Nearly, 90 animals (Small, Big and Poultry) were washed away in the flood, while, 3,46,639 animals (Small, Big and Poultry) remain affected in last 24 hours.
Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and many other infrastructures have been damaged at almost 92 places in Baksa, Bajali, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Chirang and Lakhimpur.
Massive erosions have been witnessed at various places in Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhubri, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts, while, landslide incidents were reported in Bongaigaon and Dima Hasao districts, the ASDMA said.
Similarly, urban flooding was witnessed in districts of Bajali, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro and Kokrajhar.