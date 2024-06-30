Assam: Man Dies of Electrocution Amid Floods in Dibrugarh

A tragic incident occurred at the boys' hostel of Sampoorna Kendra Vidyalaya in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Sunday, where a PT teacher lost his life due to electrocution.
As per reports, the incident occurred while the teacher was attempting to move the generator to a safer location from the room that was inundated by floodwaters.
The deceased was identified as Pranav Gore resident of Majuli, who served as a PT teacher for Sampoorna Kendra Vidyalaya and also held responsibilities as the warden for the boy's hostel.
The incident highlights the dangers posed by the ongoing artificial floods in Dibrugarh and serves as a reminder of the risks associated with emergency response efforts in such situations.