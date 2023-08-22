Assam: Missing Businessman's Body Found Floating In River at Duliajan

The body of a businessman, who went missing earlier this month, was recovered from a river at Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.
The deceased, identified as Rajesh Agarwala, went missing earlier this month on August 12 from near a railway station.
According to information, the lifeless body of Agarwala was found floating on Burhi Dihing River by locals on Tuesday morning, following which they informed authorities.
Local police arrived soon after and recovered the body for post-mortem.
The cause of his death is yet to be established, police said, adding that an investigation has been launched in this regard.
Recently amid the Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, tragedy struck Assam’s Nagaon district after three youths drowned to death while taking a bath in a waterfall.
The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Shah, Nitin Rajak and Saddam.
According to reports, a group of 10 youths had gone to bathe at Hodhodi, a natural waterfall in Nagaon’s Samaguri area in the afternoon hours.
Out of the ten youths, five of them reportedly drove into the depths of the waterfall while four others had safely come out from the water realizing the danger.
According to one of the youths who had survived, they had come to take bath at around 2:30 pm, and at around 3 pm three of his friends went missing in the high currents of the waterfall.
Right after the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and conducted search operations. However, upon searching, the SDRF personnel recovered the bodies of the three youths.