Assam Murder: Chabua Village Declares Social Boycott Against Prahelika Baruah

In a heart-wrenching public meeting held today in Jerai village, the parents of murder accused Prahelika Baruah, the wife of the Water Resource Department official Madhurjya Baruah, expressed their unwavering support for the people of the Jerai village in Chabua under Dibrugarh district.
“I am with the people, our home is with the people, we will never take out our daughter, we will accept whatever the people decide,” said Prahelika's mother. She added, “No mother teaches her daughter to do bad things.”
This meeting was convened following the shocking murder of Madhurjya Baruah, which occurred on September 10, 2024, and was attended by hundreds of outraged villagers.
During the gathering, the residents resolved that should Prahelika Baruah be granted bail in the future, her entry into Jerai village would be strictly prohibited.
Additionally, they stated that if her parents and relatives provided her with shelter, they too would face social ostracism from the community. The villagers collectively agreed to boycott anyone who cooperates in the matter of her bail.
Madhurjya Baruah was murdered in a brutal attack at his home in Chabua, which has left the community in shock. Initial reports suggested that the attackers rang the doorbell around midnight. When Prahelika answered, the assailants locked her and their seven-year-old child in a room before proceeding to murder Madhurjya Baruah in the dining hall. His body was later discovered in a pool of blood, with the machete used in the crime recovered by Dibrugarh Police at the scene.
Reports indicate that he was attacked by the assailants at around 1:30 AM while he was asleep.
However, Police investigations revealed that Prahelika Baruah had allegedly confessed to her involvement in the crime, alongside another individual. Both suspects were apprehended by police and reportedly admitted to the killing during questioning at Chabua Police Station.
A case was then registered at the Dibrugarh Police Station, and the house had been sealed for further investigations as the community grapples with the aftermath of this horrific event.