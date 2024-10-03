Assam Murder: Chabua Village Declares Social Boycott Against Prahelika Baruah

Madhurjya Baruah was murdered in a brutal attack at his home in Chabua, which has left the community in shock. Initial reports suggested that the attackers rang the doorbell around midnight. When Prahelika answered, the assailants locked her and their seven-year-old child in a room before proceeding to murder Madhurjya Baruah in the dining hall. His body was later discovered in a pool of blood, with the machete used in the crime recovered by Dibrugarh Police at the scene.

Reports indicate that he was attacked by the assailants at around 1:30 AM while he was asleep.