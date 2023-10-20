Assam: OIL Pipeline Blast Triggers Gas Leak at Duliajan; Emergency Response Underway

A grave situation unfolded at an oil well operated by Oil India Limited (OIL) in Assam’s Duliajan on Thursday night due to a massive gas leak.
According to sources, the alarming incident occurred at Oil Well No. 367 near Dirial tea estate, prompting emergency concerns.
The gas leak, accompanied by the release of natural gases, has resulted in a state of emergency in the vicinity. Fire tenders were quickly dispatched to the scene and efforts are underway to bring the situation under control.
The exact cause of the gas leak is currently under investigation.
(This is a developing story)