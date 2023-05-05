Assam: One More Arrested In Dibrugarh SSA Scam Case

The arrestee, identified as Giyas Ali, is an employee at the accounts department of the District Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan office.

Ali was taken into police custody today morning following the arrest of a woman accountant of the office.

Earlier yesterday, a woman employee of the SSA office was arrested in connection to the scam. The woman, identified as Dhanti Gogoi, was charged under sections 406 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police officials, Gogoi was taken into custody from her residence in Dibrugarh's East Milan Nagar on May 4. She has been accused of transferring Rs 30 lakh of IRDF and Gunotsav funds to three of her personal accounts instead of the actual beneficiaries.

The District SSA Coordinator had also lodged an FIR against Gogoi at Dibrugarh police station.

Notably, Dibrugarh police had earlier stated that many more officers are likely to be implicated in the case.