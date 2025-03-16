Assam: Over 2,200 Rare Fish Seized at Dibrugarh Airport

The Forest Department in Dibrugarh seized over 2,200 rare fish at Dibrugarh Airport on Tuesday. The consignment, suspected to contain Channa orientalis, was being prepared for transport to Delhi via an IndiGo flight when officials intervened.

According to forest officials, the exact species of the fish is yet to be identified. Until the verification process is completed, the transportation of the consignment will remain restricted. However, the fish have been handed over to their owner for safekeeping.

Authorities are conducting further investigations to determine whether the seized fish belong to any protected or prohibited species under wildlife regulations.

