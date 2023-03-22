Assam Police Add Teeth To Dibrugarh Jail Security For Pro-Khalistani Inmates

In a bid to thwart any kind of possible breaches, the security in and around Dibrugarh jail in Assam has been tightened where arrested pro-Khalistan leaders have been lodged, informed Biswajit Pegu, deputy commissioner (DC) of Dibrugarh.

He told reporters that seven people, who have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA), were brought to Dibrugarh and are currently lodged at the central jail.

“Tight security arrangements in and around the jail has been put in place to thwart any untoward incident. Several layers of security around the cell where the aides of Amritpal Singh have been lodged,” he said.

The uncle of Amritpal Singh, namely Harjeet Singh, was arrested on Monday and was later brought to Dibrugarh jail.

Two more associates of Amritpal Singh were also flown to Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

So far, over 100 people were arrested as part of a massive manhunt launched by the Punjab police against the “Waris Punjab De” group.

While seven out of the total arrested are currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail, it is likely that more will be brought.

Dibrugarh central jail in Assam is one of the oldest prisons in Northeast India and is heavily fortified. The jail was used to keep top militants during the 1990s.

Amritpal Singh, the chief of pro-Khalistan outfit “Waris Punjab De” was declared a fugitive by Punjab police, after which he went on the run.