PM Modi To Chair High-Level Meeting To Review COVID-19 Situation

Taking into account the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the situation and public health preparedness.

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 1,134 fresh cases of COVID-19 with the active caseload currently at 7,026, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Earlier yesterday, Delhi recorded one COVID-related death and 83 new cases amid the rising case in neighbouring Maharashtra.

On March 19, the health ministry had also issued revised guidelines for COVID-19 in wake of the surge.

"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," revised guidelines said.

As per the revised Ccvid-19 guidelines, one should maintain "Physical distancing, use indoor mask, hand hygiene, Symptomatic management (hydration, antipyretics, antitussive) Monitor temperature and oxygen saturation (by applying a SpO probe to fingers) and stay in contact with treating physician.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines discussed and prepared in January said.

Additionally, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, the guidelines recommend, "Consider Remdesivir for up to 5 days (200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV OD for the next 4 days)".

Meanwhile, a new sub-variant H3N2 is increasing as the virus is rapidly spreading across the country.