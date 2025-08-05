Assam Police Recover Iron Pipe Used in Dibrugarh Businessman’s Murder

In a significant breakthrough, police have recovered the weapon used in the murder of Uttam Gogoi (38), popularly known as Cheng Kai, whose brutal killing had sent shockwaves across Dibrugarh district.

Advertisment

The key evidence — an iron pipe allegedly used to bludgeon Gogoi to death — was recovered from a drain in Patra Gaon under Barbaruah Police Station. The recovery was made during an intensive search operation conducted jointly by Barbaruah Police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC).

Police sources confirmed that one of the prime accused, Dipjyoti Burhagohain, was taken to the scene as part of the investigation to identify the exact location where the weapon was disposed of. Acting on his input, officials launched the search and successfully retrieved the blood-stained iron pipe believed to have been used in the crime.

The operation is part of an ongoing effort by the authorities to gather all possible evidence related to the gruesome incident. Police have stated that further materials linked to the murder may still be in the area and efforts to locate them remain active.

The recovery of the murder weapon is expected to strengthen the prosecution’s case as it seeks to secure justice for the victim.

Local residents have expressed outrage over the killing and demanded exemplary punishment for all individuals involved. “This kind of brutality must not go unpunished. The law must take its course, and justice should be swift,” said one resident of Paatra Gaon.

Uttam Gogoi, a resident of the region and locally known by his alias ‘Cheng Kai’, was found murdered under suspicious circumstances earlier on July 25, 2025. The case has drawn significant public attention, with civil society groups and local organizations pressuring the police to ensure a thorough investigation.

The police have assured the public that no effort will be spared to bring all perpetrators to justice.

Also Read: Dibrugarh Shocker: Businessman Killed in Murder Plot Planned by Wife, Class 9 Daughter