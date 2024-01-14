Assam: Son Accused of Brutally Murdering Father and Burying Body in Backyard

A 25-year-old man is accused of hacking his 50-year-old father to death with a sharp machete and burying the body by excavating a pit in the backyard of the property.
The incident was reported at Dulia Lahawal village in Khowang locality under Dibrugarh district.
The accused identified as Bidyut Gogoi was apprehended last night by the Khowang police had confessed before them that he had killed his father namely Parmananda Gogoi in the morning hours. Not content with that, the accused then attacked his father with an axe and a stick, killing him on the spot. He then excavated a pit in their property and interred his remains there.
However, the accused did not tell the police what compelled him to murder his father, Paramananda.
The tragedy, however, came to light after the deceased's sister-in-law visited the residence to deliver "Pithas" on the occasion of Magh Bihu and noticed the pit with blood splits over it. The sister-in-law became suspicious and alerted the neighbours.
Meanwhile, locals in the area told the media that the deceased's wife had eloped with another man a few years ago. The accused and his deceased father were the only residents of the aforementioned property.
The police, on the other hand, have seized a machete, an axe, and other murder-related items for investigation.
In the presence of a circle officer, an additional superintendent of police, and a deputy superintendent of police, Paramananda Gogoi's body was exhumed and sent to Dibrugarh for postmortem.