Curfew Imposed in Namsai After Clash Between Youths Sparks Communal Violence

The District Administration of the Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh imposed curfew under section 144 CrPC after an incident of clash broke out between All Tai Khamti Singpho Youths and Adivasi Youths, causing serious law and order problems on the intervening night of January 14, 2024.
According to reports, at around 7 p.m., a heated dispute erupted between two people over an issue, which escalated into a communal scuffle.
More than 15 people from both factions were seriously injured as a result of gunshots and a machete assault. Several vehicles were reported to have been damaged in the event, informed sources.
As the situation in the said district of Arunachal Pradesh remains volatile, the Deputy Commissioner cum district magistrate, Namsai, in exercise of power conferred under section 144 CrPC, prohibited gatherings of more than four people at a time from 2nd mile, Namsai to APIL Colony, Namsai, and carrying of lethal weapons (such as gun, dao, bow and arrows, lathis).
The order will stay in effect until fresh orders are received.
The Superintendent of police, Namsai has also been directed for its strict enforcement with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, the Adivasi community people in the Namsai area staged a road blockade at the National Highway 15 since the morning hours demanding immediate arrest of the culprits along with an apology letter.
They also requested medical recompense from the Arunachal Pradesh government for Adivasi people who were brutally injured in the communal confrontation last night.