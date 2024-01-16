Assam: Two Unidentified Bodies Found In Duliajan Railway Tracks

Two unidentified bodies were recovered on a railway track at Dulijan in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Tuesday morning.
Sources informed that the lifeless bodies were found lying on the railway tracks near an LPG plant of the Oil India Limited (OIL).
A bicycle was also recovered in the vicinity, potentially indicating that the duo might have been struck by a speeding train, sources said.
The identifies of the deceased individuals are yet to be established.
