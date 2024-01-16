Assam: Locals Expose Alleged Sex Racket at Golaghat Homestay

A heated situation erupted on Monday night in the Amolapatty area of Assam's Golaghat district when vigilant locals exposed an alleged sex racket at a homestay located in the area.
During a coordinated raid at 'RB Home Stay' following numerous tip-offs, locals managed to apprehend a man and a woman believed to be connected to the suspected sex racket, sources informed.
Several other individuals, who were present at the homestay during the raid, managed to flee the scene upon realizing that their illicit activities had been exposed, sources further informed.
Amid the chaos, the local police were promptly alerted and reached the scene soon after to bring the situation under control.
The apprehended duo faced not only exposure but also physical consequences, as they were reportedly thrashed by irate locals before being handed over to the police for legal proceedings.
According to locals, the alleged sex racket had been operating for over two months, with reports indicating that several college girls in uniform were observed visiting the 'RB Home Stay.' Expressing their frustration, they claimed that despite notifying the police about the illicit activities, there was a lack of action on their part.
The perceived inaction by the police reportedly compelled the vigilant locals to take matters into their own hands, conducting a raid on the homestay to expose sex racket.