Assam: Locals Expose Alleged Sex Racket at Golaghat Homestay

According to locals, the alleged sex racket had been operating for over two months, with reports indicating that several college girls in uniform were observed visiting the 'RB Home Stay.' Expressing their frustration, they claimed that despite notifying the police about the illicit activities, there was a lack of action on their part.

The perceived inaction by the police reportedly compelled the vigilant locals to take matters into their own hands, conducting a raid on the homestay to expose sex racket.