Assam: Union Minister Sonowal Begins Campaign In Tea-Majority Areas In Dibrugarh

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, kicked off a campaign in the tea-majority areas of Dibrugarh, highlighting the profound legacy of Assam tea spanning over two centuries and its pivotal role in enhancing India's global stature.
Sonowal, representing the BJP, commenced the campaign on Sunday with fervent meetings at Dikom Sesa tea garden field, Bamunbari tea garden field, and Keheng tea garden in Tingrai Itakhuli field, amidst challenging weather conditions.
Addressing the warm reception from the tea garden community, the Union Minister expressed, "The tea working community is very close to my heart. Your colorful community enriches the complex, dynamic, and vibrant socio-cultural fabric of Assamese community. Two hundred years of glorious Assam tea have made India world-famous. A hard-working tea tribe is behind this success."
Reflecting on his commitment to serving the community, Sonowal reiterated, "You elected me to represent your causes as MLA, MP, Chief Minister, and now Union Minister. My job is to serve you; this is my first and foremost duty."
He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing the welfare of the tea community, stating, “Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the tea community, along with contemporary society from every section, has been reaping the fruits of welfare democracy that were long denied during the misrule of the Congress government. Due to Modi ji's early experience in life as a tea worker, he always advised me to work for the welfare of the tea garden community. This is the reason why I, as the then CM of Assam, gave special attention to setting up new schools so that the young generation from your community can get educated."
Throughout his visit, Sonowal participated in various programs, including Kutumba Milan Samaroh of All Assam Patar Samaj, the BJP's Tea Tribe Morcha Workers' Conference, and the BJP-AGP election campaign rally, accompanied by distinguished political figures including Union Minister of State Rameswar Teli, the Ministers of the Government of Assam, Sanjay Kishan, and Bimal Bora; the MLA of Dibrugarh, Prasanta Phukan; the MLA of Duliajan, Teras Goyala, the Chairman of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), Rituparna Barua; and other BJP office bearers.
Highlighting governmental initiatives, Sonowal emphasized, "Our zero-tolerance against the APSC scam led to the arrest of culprits who were running a job racket, denying the dues of eligible candidates."
He further elaborated on welfare schemes and developmental projects aimed at improving living standards within the tea garden regions, underscoring the transformative impact of initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
Sonowal concluded with a pledge to continue the journey towards 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) under PM Modi's leadership, emphasizing the BJP's commitment to nation-building and ensuring dignity and prosperity for all citizens.
"Since 2014, PM Narendra Modiji has spearheaded numerous welfare initiatives aimed at uplifting the tea community. Programs such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have significantly enhanced living standards within this community. Contrastingly, the Congress party, during its 60-year tenure, was accused of rampant corruption and fostering division for political gain. The BJP government, however, has propelled developmental efforts in the tea garden regions to unprecedented levels, with substantial contributions from women empowerment initiatives. I want to assure you all that this journey towards Viksit Bharat will continue with your strong support for Narendra Modi ji. As one of yours, I shall be committing to this noble cause of nation-building, working towards welfare measures that will help people live a life of dignity with a better standard of living and ultimately working towards achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi ji," the Union Minister said.