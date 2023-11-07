Assam: Woman Found Hanging With Injury Marks Inside Duliajan Guest House

A woman's body was discovered hanging under puzzling circumstances inside a guest house in Duliajan, located in the Dibrugarh district of Assam.
According to sources, Minu Hazarika, the deceased woman, resided in the guest house premises along with her spouse and their four-year-old child. Her husband is employed as a staff member there.
Minu was discovered on Tuesday night, hanging in her room with evident signs of injury on her body. Local police arrived at the location and initially suspected that the woman was killed and the incident was made to look like a suicide.
The police began an investigation into the incident at Munin Gohain Guest House, suspecting it to be a premeditated murder due to the presence of injury marks on the victim's body.
Given the unusual circumstances, the police took the husband of the deceased woman into custody and brought him to the police station for interrogation.
The woman's body was subsequently transported to Dibrugarh Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Further investigation is on.