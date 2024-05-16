Assam: Woman Home Guard Seeks Forgiveness Following Controversial On-Stage Incident

Mili Prabha Chutia, a Home Guard serving at Chabua Police Station, has opened up about the controversial incident that occurred during a recent Bihu function. A video surfaced showing Ms. Chutia, who was on duty, engaging in unprofessional behavior on stage with popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The footage revealed her hugging, kissing, and touching Garg's feet while he was performing.
In an emotional response to the media on Thursday, Ms. Chutia explained the circumstances that led to her actions. "While Zubeen Garg was performing on stage that day, he called me on the stage. I got emotional at that moment; I completely forgot that I was on duty. Zubeen himself is an emotion to Assam, he lives in the heart of every Assamese individual. Not only me, every individual or a Zubeen fan will get emotional if he calls them on stage. Zubeen sang for me that day, it was an emotional moment for me. But, I committed a mistake, thus, I apologize for my unprofessional behavior."
Acknowledging her error, Ms. Chutia pleaded for understanding and leniency from the police administration. "I have two children to look after, I request the police administration to forgive me and withdraw the suspension order, else I won’t be able to take care of my children. I am the only person who earns for my family. The elder son will give Higher Secondary final this year, while the other is in class three."
Having served as a home guard for 18 years, Ms. Chutia expressed her distress over the potential impact of the suspension on her family and personal dignity. "I won’t be able to show my face to my two sons and society if I stop wearing my uniform and if my suspension is not withdrawn. I request my star Zubeen to stand by me in this situation and raise a voice for me," she added.
In a show of solidarity, Zubeen Garg has come forward in support of Ms. Chutia. "I know there are norms attached to uniforms. But, love is not, and must not be, a punishable offence," he stated.
The incident has sparked a debate on the balance between professional conduct and emotional responses, particularly in culturally significant settings. The outcome of Ms. Chutia's plea remains to be seen, as the police administration reviews her case.