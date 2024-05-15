Home Guard Suspended for Unprofessional Conduct at Zubeen's Concert: Was Action Justified?

A female Home Guard stationed at the Chabua Police Station in Dibrugarh, Assam, has been suspended from duty following the circulation of a viral social media video. The video captured Mili Prabha Chutia engaging in unprofessional behavior during a Bihu function held at the station.
In the video, Ms. Chutia, who was supposed to be part of the security detail, can be seen going onstage uninvited. She proceeds to engage in inappropriate conduct, including hugging, kissing, and touching the feet of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg while he was performing.
The incident has sparked outrage and prompted swift action from authorities, leading to Ms. Chutia's suspension from duty. The video has drawn criticism for its display of misconduct by a law enforcement official, particularly during a public event where professionalism and adherence to duty are expected.
Further investigations into the matter are underway, as the incident raises concerns about the conduct and discipline of security personnel on duty.