Assam: Woman Killed, 14 Others Injured In Dibrugarh Road Mishap

A woman was killed while several others were injured in a major road accident that occurred at Naharkatiya under Assam’ Dibrugarh district on Friday.
Sources informed that a Bolero pickup van carrying labourers met with an accident near Tipam village, killing a woman occupant and injuring 14 others.
The deceased has been identified as one Sanja Gowala.
Meanwhile, the injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
Recently, two persons were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents across Assam in a single day.
In the first case, a young woman was killed while six others were injured in a head-on collision between a Suzuki car and an Innova.
The accident took place at Lakhimpur bypass. A young woman, one of the passengers, was killed on the spot in the accident, while six others injured.
Elsewhere, another person was killed and one was injured in an accident that took place in the Sonitpur district of Assam at Jamugurihat.
In the collision between a dumper and a motorcycle at Towbhanga near Jamugurihat, the pillion rider of the two-wheeler was killed on the spot. The deceased was identified as one Rupak Hazarika.
Meanwhile, the pilot rider was injured seriously in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was identified as Nripen Hazarika.