Mystery Surrounds Death of Married Man Found at Petrol Pump Toilet in Assam’s Tinsukia

The discovery of a half-decomposed body in a petrol pump toilet on Tinsukia-Makum Road has sparked intrigue, with conflicting narratives emerging over the death of Nazrul Qureshi, a resident of Tinsukia Hijuguri.
Nazrul Qureshi, identified as a professional driver, had been reported missing since June 7, 2024, after allegedly receiving a mysterious phone call. His body was discovered two days later, raising questions about the circumstances of his death. Initial investigations by Tinsukia police suggested suicide, but his family vehemently claims foul play, alleging a murder plot orchestrated by Atabur Rahman.
Adding to the complexity of the case, Nazrul's wife had previously gone missing on April 30, and it later emerged that she had eloped with Atabur Rahman from Udalguri’s Kalaigaon area. This development has fueled speculation about possible motives behind Nazrul's untimely demise.
Tinsukia police are awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination, which may shed light on the events leading to Nazrul Qureshi's death.
Meanwhile, police have indicated suspicions about Nazrul's alleged involvement with drugs, hinting at further layers to the investigation.
The case remains shrouded in mystery, leaving the family members of the deceased and district police grappling with unanswered questions surrounding the tragic fate of Nazrul Qureshi.