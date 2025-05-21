Assam: Youth Gets Stuck in Drain While Trying to Retrieve Dropped Phone in Dibrugarh

In an unusual incident in Dibrugarh town, a young man got trapped inside a roadside drain while trying to retrieve his mobile phone that had accidentally fallen in.

According to eyewitnesses, the youth was talking on his phone when it suddenly slipped from his hand and fell into the drain. In an attempt to retrieve it, he climbed into the narrow space but soon found himself stuck and unable to come out.

The situation drew the attention of locals, who quickly rushed to his aid. After considerable effort, they managed to rescue him safely.

Fortunately, the youth did not suffer any serious injuries.

It may be mentioned that the incident, however, serves as a reminder of the risks of using mobile phones carelessly in public places.

