Assam: Youth Murdered By Friends Over Love Rivalry In Moran

In a distressing incident, a youth was allegedly murdered by his friends over a love rivalry at Moran in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.
The victim, identified as Kapil Bora, was a first-year student at Moran College and hailed from Demow in Sivasagar district.
According to sources, two of his friends lured him to a secluded location at a tea estate, where they allegedly strangled him to death. Trusting his friends, Bora accompanied them without suspicion. The motive behind the gruesome crime is believed to be linked to a love affair.
The local police, after discovering the body, initiated an investigation and arrested the two suspects. One of the accused has been identified as Raja Das, while the identity of the second individual is yet to be revealed.
Both have reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation.