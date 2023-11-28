Bihar Man Lynched To Death In Assam

An unfortunate incident took place at Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district wherein a gang of alleged goons attacked two people, resulting in a fatality.
According to sources, the ambush took place at Diriyal Market area when the alleged goons confronted the duo and battered them mercilessly for reasons currently unknown.
One of the victims, identified as Pependra Mahato, lost his life in the unprecedented attack while his friend, Mantu Kumar, sustained injuries.
While addressing the media, Mantu Kumar said, “We were returning from Diriyal market when suddenly four individuals, out of nowhere, started attacking us without any reason and later fled from the scene. We took Papendra to the Duliajan OIL Hospital where he collapsed and died.”
A resident of Bihar, Papendra was employed at a private company in Duliajan.
Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the incident. No arrests have been at the time of filing this report.