Assam: Black Panther Causing Troubles Caged in Dibrugarh

A black panther causing troubles for the past few days has been successfully captured and caged in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to sources, the forest department officials captured the Black Panther in Dhemechi area and caged the endangered animal.
The caged Black Panther was causing terror among the villagers for the past few days following which the forest department officials set up a cage near the veterinary hospital.
The forest department officials made arrangements to take the caged Black Panther to the forest department office
Later, the people were flocking to see the animal after it was caged.
On April 22, a leopard that had strayed into human habitation in search of food was caged by the forest department in Pengri in Tinsukia district.
The leopard was caged at No. 2 Mugong paddy field in Pengri locality.
According to reports, the leopard had spooked villagers for the past two days.