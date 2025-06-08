Brahmaputra Erosion Sparks Protests in Assam's Chabua After Losing Key Embankment

The erosion of the Brahmaputra River has worsened significantly at Balijan in Chabua, Dibrugarh, leading to extensive land loss and raising new concerns among the local residents.

Advertisment

A crore-rupee geo-bag embankment, built to protect against erosion, has been heavily damaged, with large sections swept away. Along with that, significant parts of the Balijan Tea Estate have also been eroded, endangering nearby villages such as Bogoritolia and Rohmoria.

Despite repeated demands, the Water Resources Department has failed to implement effective erosion control measures. In frustration, locals staged a protest along the riverbank, voicing their anger over government inaction and demanding immediate intervention.

Residents warn that continued negligence could result in further destruction of property, tea estates, and displacement of communities.

Also Read: Assam Flood Update: Over 3.37 Lakh Still Affected as Death Toll Rises to 17