BREAKING: Dibrugarh Siblings Go Missing In Brahmaputra

Two youths who had gone for a bath in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Dibrugarh went missing, reports emerged on Wednesday.
As per the reports, the incident took place in Dibrugarh city. The two youths, siblings, residents of Amolapatty in Dibrugarh had gone for a bath after performing the Pind Daan rituals of their deceased mother.
However, their family got suspicious when they did not return. Later on, it came to the fore that both had gone missing and are feared to have drowned in the river.
The identities of the two youths were established to be Diganta Kakoti and Ananta Kakoti.