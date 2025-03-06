Clash Erupts at Dibrugarh Polytechnic During Cultural Event; Several Injured

Tensions flared at Dibrugarh Polytechnic on Wednesday night following a clash between local youths and students of the institute. Several individuals sustained injuries in the altercation.

The incident occurred during the closing cultural program of the All Polytechnic Meet being held at the institute. Chaos ensued as the situation escalated, prompting the police to intervene and bring the situation under control.

In response to the incident, students of the institution staged a prolonged protest, demanding justice.

